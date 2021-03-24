LaPorte County fugitive captured in Arkansas

He later persuaded the couple to give him additional funds to construct new homes on empty lots in Florida, according to court documents.

In exchange, he gave them promissory notes pledging to pay back the money with interest and give them a percentage of the profits.

The couple began receiving what appeared to be dividends but the checks bounced, court records disclosed.

They also paid a visit to the listed development site in Florida to find no evidence of any construction.

Another housing scam victim was a Vietnam War veteran who gave Bailey $90,000, which was practically his life savings, according to court documents.

According to those documents, a track of Bailey’s financial accounts revealed more than $200,000 was withdrawn at casinos and ATMs near casinos.

As part of his sentence, Bailey was ordered to make $1,000 a month payments to the victims while serving five years on probation.

The victims were also given the ability to try and recover any balance from a civil judgment against Bailey.