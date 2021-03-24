LaPorte County fugitive captured in Arkansas

MICHIGAN CITY — Luck appears to be running out for a long time con artist who apparently went gambling with piles of money swindled from his victims.
Timothy J. Bailey, 53, of Michigan City, is being held without bond in the Yell County Jail in Arkansas.
On March 11, he was given a five-year prison sentence for level 4 felony securities fraud and other theft-related counts in LaPorte Superior Court 1.
He was ordered to report to the LaPorte County Jail the next day to begin serving his sentence, but failed to show up, according to police.
The LaPorte County Sheriff's Office announced Wednesday that members of the Fugitive Apprehension Street Team on Sunday gave authorities in Arkansas Bailey's possible whereabouts, obtained from an anonymous source.
Bailey was taken into custody the next day, police said.
He will be transported to the LaPorte County Jail at a later date to begin serving his prison sentence, police said.
According to court documents, a vast majority of the money Bailey stole, slightly over $1 million, was from a Trail Creek couple.
In 2018, Bailey, posing as a legitimate businessman at a real estate seminar in Chicago, talked the couple into giving him money to purchase and renovate houses in the Michigan City area.
He later persuaded the couple to give him additional funds to construct new homes on empty lots in Florida, according to court documents.
In exchange, he gave them promissory notes pledging to pay back the money with interest and give them a percentage of the profits.
The couple began receiving what appeared to be dividends but the checks bounced, court records disclosed.
They also paid a visit to the listed development site in Florida to find no evidence of any construction.
Another housing scam victim was a Vietnam War veteran who gave Bailey $90,000, which was practically his life savings, according to court documents.
According to those documents, a track of Bailey’s financial accounts revealed more than $200,000 was withdrawn at casinos and ATMs near casinos.
As part of his sentence, Bailey was ordered to make $1,000 a month payments to the victims while serving five years on probation.
The victims were also given the ability to try and recover any balance from a civil judgment against Bailey.
LaPorte County Prosecutor John Lake said it might take a private investigator to find out what happened to the rest of the money and whether any is left for the victims to go after in a civil case.
“It’s sad. These financial crimes really devastate people,” he said.
Bailey has a level 6 felony charge of check fraud still undecided in LaPorte Superior Court 4.
He also has a long history of prior convictions for crimes including theft, counterfeiting, check deception and home improvement fraud, according to court records.