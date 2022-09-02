LaPorte County fugitive nabbed in Florida

LAPORTE — Authorities have arrested a repeat LaPorte County fugitive after he spent a year and a half on the run.

Timothy J. Bailey, 49, of Michigan City, was arrested Aug. 16 in Jacksonville, Florida. Prison Transport Services transported him to the LaPorte County Jail on Thursday where he is being held without bond, police said.

Bailey has multiple felony charges of security fraud and other theft-related charges against him.

Police issued a warrant for his arrest in October 2019 for security fraud, and he began serving his prison sentence in March 2020. He was released from the LaPorte County Jail and placed on GPS monitoring in May 2020.

In March 2021, he was sentenced to five years in prison and ordered to surrender himself but failed to report. The Fugitive Apprehension Street Team sought his whereabouts and took him into custody in Yell County, Arkansas, where he posted a commercial bond and fled again.

He will be transported to the Indiana Department of Corrections at a later date, police said.

In July, information on Bailey's whereabouts was provided to FAST Sergeant Brett Swanson, who provided the information to a U.S. Marshals task force.

According to court documents, Bailey is required to pay over 1 million in restitution to victims.