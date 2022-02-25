LaPorte County police targeting aggressive, dangerous drivers

LAPORTE — LaPorte County police are joining in a Region-wide crackdown on dangerous and aggressive driving, the department has announced.

The safety initiative, which will take place Friday through March 21, is designed to reduce crashes and traffic fatalities and to promote safe driving around St. Patrick’s Day and the NCAA Tournament, police said.

The effort comes as roadway deaths continue to climb across the state and nation.

"Every person that chooses to drive recklessly or impaired represents a serious threat to public safety," LaPorte Sheriff's Department Capt. Derek J. Allen said.

"Choices behind the wheel matter," he said. "One mistake is all it takes for someone to get injured. We are asking all drivers to take responsibility and make smart decisions. Let’s work together to keep our roads safe."

Police in Lake County announced this week the same type of crackdown in their area.

"Deputies will be conducting high-visibility patrols over the next several weeks, showing zero tolerance for anyone driving aggressively, over the speed limit or under the influence," Allen said of the LaPorte County effort.

The extra enforcement is funded through National Highway Traffic Safety Administration grants administered by the Indiana Criminal Justice Institute.

Traffic fatalities continued to rise nationally at a record pace last year, according to newly released federal data. NHTSA projects that an estimated 31,720 people were killed on U.S. roadways in the first nine months of 2021, a 12% increase from the same period in 2020.

Preliminary data from ICJI shows that 941 people died in fatal crashes in Indiana last year. While that’s up 5% from 2020, it’s a 16% increase from pre-pandemic 2019 and represents the highest number of traffic fatalities since 2005.

Alcohol and drug impairment, distracted driving, speeding and not wearing seat belts are some of the leading causes behind the rise in fatalities, police said.

"Last year, Indiana saw more traffic fatalities than we've seen in over a decade, and it doesn’t appear to be improving," ICJI Executive Director Devon McDonald said. "So far this year, fatal crashes in Indiana have claimed the lives of 2.5 people every day on average with over 100 lives lost already. It’s going to take an all-hands-on-deck approach to turn this around."

Motorists are encouraged to call 911 if they encounter an impaired or unsafe driver on the road.

