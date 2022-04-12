LaPorte County sees downward trend in OWI arrests in wake of awareness campaign

LAPORTE — The LaPorte County Sheriff's Office has published its third monthly photo list of those charged with operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
The social media posts are aimed at combating OWI in the wake of the county experiencing a 213% increase in alcohol-related crashes in 2020 as compared to the year prior, according to the department.
The March posting contains 14 mug shots, which is one less than in February.
January's arrests totaled 19.
"Moving numbers in the right direction ... keepon," the department posted.
"Meanwhile, deputies will continue to diligently work to identify and remove impaired drivers from all roadways to improve traffic safety," the department said.
Motorists are encouraged by police to help by calling 911 and reporting any suspected intoxicated drivers.
Gallery: Recent arrests booked into LaPorte County Jail
Ja'Carre Sterling
Arrest Date: April 9, 2022 Arresting Agency: LaPorte County Sheriff's Office Offense Description: Auto Theft Class: Felony Age: 19
Residence: South Bend, IN
Steve Plis
Arrest Date: April 9, 2022 Arresting Agency: LaPorte Police Department Offense Description: Criminal Conversion Class: Felony Age: 44
Residence: LaPorte, IN
Samuel Wilson
Arrest Date: April 9, 2022 Arresting Agency: LaPorte Police Department Offense Description: Possession of Methamphetamine Class: Felony Age: 36
Residence: LaPorte, IN
Rachel Wright
Arrest Date: April 9, 2022 Arresting Agency: LaPorte County Sheriff's Office Offense Description: OWI Class: Misdemeanor Age: 24
Residence: LaPorte, IN
Audrey Heitz
Arrest Date: April 9, 2022 Arresting Agency: LaPorte County Sheriff's Office Offense Description: OWI Class: Misdemeanor Age: 36
Residence: Rolling Prairie, IN
James Harrison
Arrest Date: April 9, 2022 Arresting Agency: Michigan City Police Department Offense Description: Auto Theft; Domestic Battery Class: Felony; Misdemeanor Age: 30
Residence: Michigan City, IN
Bud Bishop
Arrest Date: April 8, 2022 Arresting Agency: LaPorte County Sheriff's Office Offense Description: OWI Class: Misdemeanor Age: 49
Residence: LaPorte, IN
Dontia Grant
Arrest Date: April 8, 2022 Arresting Agency: LaPorte County Sheriff's Office; Michigan City Police Department Offense Description: Resisting Law Enforcement; Dealing in Marijuana Class: Felonies Age: 25
Residence: Michigan City, IN
Brandon Buckland
Arrest Date: April 8, 2022 Arresting Agency: LaPorte Police Department Offense Description: Battery Class: Misdemeanor Age: 27
Residence: LaPorte, IN
Danielle Jackson
Arrest Date: April 8, 2022 Arresting Agency: Michigan City Police Department Offense Description: Failure to Appear Class: Felony Age: 19
Residence: Crown Point, IN
Denquise Hart
Arrest Date: April 7, 2022 Arresting Agency: LaPorte Police Department Offense Description: Residential Entry Class: Felony Age: 30
Residence: Michigan City, IN
Tara Smith
Arrest Date: April 6, 2022 Arresting Agency: LaPorte County Sheriff's Office Offense Description: Failure to Appear; Battery Resulting in Bodily Injury Class: Felony; Misdemeanor Age: 36
Residence: LaPorte, IN
Jacob Carrillo
Arrest Date: April 5, 2022 Arresting Agency: LaPorte County Sheriff's Office Offense Description: Possession of Methamphetamine; Auto Theft Class: Felonies Age: 25
Residence: Tipton, IN
Jesse Thorp-Standifer
Arrest Date: April 5, 2022 Arresting Agency: Michigan City Police Department Offense Description: Domestic Battery Class: Felony Age: 29
Residence: Michigan City, IN
