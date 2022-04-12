LaPorte County sees downward trend in OWI arrests in wake of awareness campaign

LAPORTE — The LaPorte County Sheriff's Office has published its third monthly photo list of those charged with operating a vehicle while intoxicated.

The social media posts are aimed at combating OWI in the wake of the county experiencing a 213% increase in alcohol-related crashes in 2020 as compared to the year prior, according to the department.

The March posting contains 14 mug shots, which is one less than in February.

January's arrests totaled 19.

"Moving numbers in the right direction ... keepon," the department posted.

"Meanwhile, deputies will continue to diligently work to identify and remove impaired drivers from all roadways to improve traffic safety," the department said.

Motorists are encouraged by police to help by calling 911 and reporting any suspected intoxicated drivers.

