LaPorte County sheriff race sees 2 members of the department facing off

LAPORTE — Two members of the LaPorte County Sheriff's Department are in the running to succeed Sheriff John Boyd, whose maximum two terms will expire at the year's end.
Republican Ron Heeg is facing off against Democrat Andrew "Andy" Hynek.
Heeg, who is endorsed by fellow Republican Boyd, is 45, from Michigan City and serves as chief deputy in the department.
"I'm running for sheriff, as I have a belief that if something is given to you, you return it in better condition than it was given to you," he said. "When my time is done at the LaPorte County Sheriff's Office, I want to turn it over to the next generation in better shape."
He has never held elected office.
Hynek, 43, from Rolling Prairie, has been endorsed by Laborers' Local 81, Michigan City Fire Union 475 and the Indiana Fraternal Order of Police. He serves as captain/shift commander and said he has been with the sheriff's department for 22 years.
Hynek said he is the only candidate to have worked within every division at the department, including jail, patrol, warrants, U.S. Marshals Task Force, Drug Task Force commander and patrol commander.
"As the Drug Task Force commander I oversaw the budget and grant that funded the unit," he said.
Heeg's goals as sheriff include public safety, personnel investment and community investment.
Hynek's goals include reducing recidivism among inmates and focusing on the mental health needs of offenders and department employees.
"We need to ensure we have the right programs in place to take care of those that take care of us," he said.
Hynek said he also intends to implement an educational approach to combating heroin use by having former addicts share their stories as a deterrent to others.
Heeg said he is active in the community, serving as board president for Grand Heritage Federal Credit Union and Stepping Stone Shelter for Women, and as vice president of the board at LaPorte County Triad.
He and his wife, Heather, have two daughters, Olivia and Allison.
Hynek said he serves on boards for the LaPorte County Boys & Girls Club, the LaPorte County Small Animal Shelter and LaPorte County Community Corrections.
He has two children, Tyler, 16, and Kenny, 8, and served in the U.S. Army/National Guard.
