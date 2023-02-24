Robbery suspect The suspect in a bank robbery Friday afternoon is a white male, around 35 years old with a thin to medium build, LaPorte County Sheriff Capt. …

LA CROSSE — A man who robbed a bank Friday afternoon is at large, the LaPorte County Sheriff's Office announced.

Deputies are seeking to identify the white male, approximately 35 years old and of a thin to medium build. He entered 1st Source Bank through the rear entrance around 2:55 p.m. and walked toward the lobby. As he approached the teller counter, he "verbalized specific instructions" to an employee and soon left with an "undisclosed amount of currency," Sheriff's Capt. Derek Allen said.

The man fled on foot southwest, then disappeared between nearby residences. He was last seen wearing light-colored blue jeans and a blue jacket.

Deputies arrived at 3:03 p.m. to the bank, 218 N. Washington St., in reference to a panic alarm and were informed that there had been a robbery, Allen said.

After fleeing on foot from the bank, the man entered a white or silver passenger vehicle that had been parked on North Zabeth Street near West Dominic Street, Allen said. The vehicle was last seen traveling south on North Zabeth.

The sheriff's office did not say whether the man displayed a weapon during the robbery. Allen said no further information is available.

Anyone with information related to the incident can contact Detective Aaron Banic at 219-326-7700, ext. 2407, or abanic@lcso.in.gov.

