LAPORTE — LaPorte County commissioners agreed to pay $500,000 to settle a wrongful death lawsuit alleging a female county jail inmate died in 2015 because she wasn't given proper care.
The lawsuit originally sought $2.3 million for the wrongful death of Rachel Barnes, 33, of Valparaiso.
The commissioners this week approved paying her estate $200,000 from the county's liability claims fund and a $300,000 claim from the county’s liability insurance carrier.
Her estate was represented by Indianapolis attorneys Karen Celestino-Horseman and Raymond Faust.
Barnes was arrested in April 2015 for operating while intoxicated after driving her car into a pond near Michigan City, according to the lawsuit filed in U.S District Court at South Bend.
The lawsuit alleged LaPorte County police Officer Skyler Curtis took her to LaPorte Hospital for a drug and alcohol screen, then wrongly booked her into the jail before receiving the test results and medical clearance to do so.
Barnes later told a jail officer she was prone to seizures and needed to go to the hospital for alcohol and methadone withdrawal or she might die, according to the lawsuit.
A few minutes later, according to the lawsuit, the jail deputy told her she was not going to the hospital but would receive medication from a doctor who was discussing her condition on the phone.
The doctor issued three different prescriptions.
Barnes was given two of the medications, but the jail did not have the one for anxiety in stock, and the jail officer failed to order it, according to the lawsuit.
The next day, Curtis received the test results showing Barnes had a dangerously high blood alcohol content of .447-percent but never presented the findings to the jail, according to the lawsuit.
The lawsuit alleges the officer should not have left the hospital with Barnes due to jail policy that prohibits inmates with a BAC of .24-percent or higher being jailed without medical clearance.
Less than 24 hours after her arrest, Barnes suffered a seizure brought on by alcohol withdrawal, and less than seven hours later was found dead on the floor of her cell, authorities said.
During the commissioners meeting, LaPorte County attorney Shaw Friedman said jail officers were never instructed to monitor Barnes for alcohol withdrawal since the test results were never turned into the jail.
He also said Barnes did not exhibit signs of extreme intoxication that would have given jailers reason not to book her or keep her under constant watch for alcohol withdrawal.
"She was a high-functioning alcoholic. She showed no signs of her inebriated state at the time of her jail intake," Friedman said.
Friedman said jailers did monitor her cell for withdrawal from narcotics, but those symptoms are much different from alcohol withdrawal.
''She was mainly treated for what everyone believed was drug-addiction issues,'' he said.