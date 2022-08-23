LaPorte man accused of fatally shooting girlfriend in head, police say

LAPORTE — A LaPorte man allegedly fatally shot his girlfriend in the head Thursday and contemplated taking his own life before fleeing to Gary where he was arrested, according to court records.

John B. McCaw, 62, was charged Tuesday with murder for allegedly killing Nancy Ainsworth, 57, at a home in the 900 block of Ridge Street in LaPorte.

Police said McCaw appears to have pressed a throw pillow to Ainsworth's head and fired a single shot from a 9 mm handgun through the pillow and into her head, killing her.

Officers learned of the shooting following a brief 911 call from an unidentified male who claimed to be in the home requesting medical assistance for a woman who had shot herself in the head, police said.

When police arrived, there was no one but Ainsworth in the home and no weapon was found in the home, though there was a single 9 mm spent shell casing on the living room floor, police said.

An empty gun box was found upstairs as well as a bag of ammunition on the upstairs coffee table, according to court records.

Police also said they found a note on the kitchen counter that appeared to be written by McCaw where he apologized for his actions, designated who should receive his property, and said he planned to "off myself."

"It's time for me to be gone!" the note said. "I'm sorry about that! I can't take the Nancy (stuff) no more."

McCaw then said in the note he was going to Michigan to say goodbye to his brothers, according to police.

However, police eventually found McCaw in Gary, along with a 9 mm handgun, according to court records.

LaPorte officers traveled to Gary to take McCaw into custody but first were compelled to take McCaw to Northwest Health LaPorte because of his apparent high level of intoxication, police said.

Police said once McCaw was medically cleared he was booked into the LaPorte County Jail.

Records show LaPorte Circuit Judge Thomas Alevizos agreed there was probable cause to hold McCaw under arrest without bail on the murder charge.

McCaw's initial court hearing is scheduled for Friday, according to court records.