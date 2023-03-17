Jacob Carder Jacob Carder, 27, of LaPorte

LAPORTE — A 27-year-old man who pulled over a woman and pretended he was stopping her for poor driving has been arrested for impersonating a public officer.

The LaPorte County sheriff's office said Jacob Carder of LaPorte was driving behind a delivery vehicle Tuesday in the 2800 block of State Road 2 when he activated a flashing white light on top of his car. The woman driving the delivery vehicle believed a police car was pulling her over and slowed to a stop on the side of the road, according to a news release from LaPorte County Capt. Derek Allen.

A LaPorte County captain motoring past took note of a man speaking to a woman outside the two vehicles and turned around to check out the situation.

Carder was found to be unlicensed, according to the release. His car was impounded and he was charged with felony impersonation of a public servant.

He has since been released after posting a cash bond.

Gallery: Recent arrests booked into LaPorte County Jail Clinton Elkins Victor Mercado Erik Smith Danielle Dittmer Tyrone Hicks Kimberly Richardson William Gaddey Camico Smith Jacky Evans Floyd Doshie Lucas Niedbalski Jeremiah Miller Malik Cunningham Nikki Daley Lisa Hernandez Austin Eckes Donald Samuelson Ava Streiter