LAPORTE — The actions of three LaPorte police officers who let an off-duty paramedic go before he killed a husband and wife while driving intoxicated have not been shoved under the rug.
That's according to LaPorte Police Chief Tom Owens, in a written response Friday.
His statement came eight days after Tron Gorbonosenko was given an 11-year prison sentence for the deaths of Don and Angie Kaczmarek in October of 2017.
LaPorte Superior Court 1 Judge Michael Bergerson also scolded the officers after family members at the sentencing demanded an outside investigation.
Owens said Indiana State Police reviewed the matter in January and chose not to pursue a criminal investigation.
He said there was also internal investigation turned over to the LaPorte Police Merit Board.
The merit board is still looking into the situation, Owens said.
Owens declined to release specifics of the probe until after the merit board completes its work.
During the trial, the officers said they detected no alcohol on the breath of Gorbonosenko after a minor crash.
The double fatality happened about one hour later.