LaPorte to get license plate readers

LAPORTE — The city is joining other Northwest Indiana communities in turning to license plate readers to help fight crime.
The LaPorte Board of Public Works and Safety entered into a two-year contract Wednesday with Flock Safety, a nationwide provider of automatic license plate recognition technology.
Under the contract, the company will install and maintain about a dozen cameras reading the license plate numbers of passing vehicles at entranceways into the city.
Police Chief Paul Brettin said he expects the equipment to be up and running by April.
The expense will be more than $30,000 the first year because of start-up costs, then about $27,000 the next year.
Brettin said the purpose is strictly to improve law enforcement and public safety, considering that the technology already exists and motor vehicles are used in about 70% of crimes. He said the devices are not for catching speeders or other traffic law violators, or other actions that might be viewed as invasion of privacy.
“These are not for facial recognition. These are not for moving violations. They don’t even take the picture of the occupants,” he said.
He said information on vehicles linked to various crimes, such as murder, robbery and child abduction, will be entered into a system for cameras scanning license plate numbers to give notice of any matches.
“Any crimes. Anything like that, it’s going to alert,” Brettin said.
Alerts also will be given if a license plate is detected as being sought in another community or state that uses the technology: LaPorte and other law enforcement agencies with the technology across the country will be tied into the system.
License plate readers are being installed in Michigan City.
Brettin said LaPorte will be one of the last communities in the Region to utilize the technology.
Board member Mark Kosior said a lot of privacy questions have been raised, but no lines are crossed from scanning license plates on vehicles using public roads.
“This is absolutely completely appropriate, and I think it really speaks to the ability for our police department to enforce the safety for our residents in this community,” he said.
Brettin said he’s confident that the devices will increase the success rate of catching criminals, returning stolen belongings to their rightful owners and saving lives in cases like kidnapping.
“How would you not want that? I don’t know how people cannot support that,” he said.
