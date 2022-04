Last of 3 defendants pleads guilty in man's 2017 homicide

CROWN POINT — The last of three co-defendants pleaded guilty Thursday in connection with a robbery and shooting in 2017 that left a Hammond man dead and wounded a second man.

Justin M. Mitchell, 27, of Chicago, pleaded guilty to robbery resulting in serious bodily injury, a level 2 felony, in the Oct. 31, 2017, homicide of Khalil Carter, 19, at an apartment in the 500 block of Pointe Drive in Hammond.

Carter's cousin was wounded in a shootout that occurred after Mitchell pointed an assault-style rifle at Carter and Carter's cousin while Haynes searched a bedroom for money, according to Lake Criminal Court records.

Mitchell's co-defendants Paradise Haynes, 24, and Lucky R. Tyler, 21, both of Chicago, each previously pleaded guilty in the case.

Tyler was sentenced in August to 25 years in prison.

Haynes, who agreed to cooperate with the state as part of her plea agreement, could face 10 to 30 years when she is sentenced.

Mitchell admitted in his plea agreement Haynes saw a picture of Carter's cousin holding $4,000 posted on Facebook and texted Tyler about robbing him.

The three led Carter's cousin to believe they were coming to smoke marijuana with him. During the visit, Mitchell asked to use a bathroom, retrieved the assault-style rifle from inside the apartment and forced Carter and his cousin to turn over the $4,000, records state.

Mitchell and Tyler ordered Carter and his cousin to lie on the living room floor as Haynes searched a bedroom for money. During the robbery, Carter was shot and killed, the plea agreement states.

