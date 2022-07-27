Last of 4 defendants sentenced for helping dump homicide victim's body in pond

CROWN POINT — The last of four defendants charged in the homicide of an East Chicago man whose body was found dumped in a Lake Station pond in 2019 pleaded guilty Friday and was placed on probation for two years.

Nathaniel J. Ostapchuk, 24, of Hammond, admitted to one count of assisting a criminal, a level 6 felony.

Lake Criminal Court Judge Salvador Vasquez accepted Ostapchuk's plea agreement and sentenced him to two years in jail, suspended in favor of probation.

Ostapchuk's sentencing marked the end of a case that began Dec. 1, 2019, when 34-year-old Erik Lozano was stabbed to death in the parking lot of a BMO Harris bank branch in East Chicago.

Christian O. Mora, 21, of East Chicago, pleaded guilty last fall to voluntary manslaughter, a level 2 felony, and was sentenced to 20 years in prison.

Mora admitted in his plea agreement he stabbed Lozano about 20 times during an argument about money.

Police later found Lozano's body submerged in shallow water in Grand Boulevard Lake in Lake Station. The body had been doused in bleach and wrapped in garbage bags.

Casey Hall, 22, of Merrillville, was sentenced to two years in prison for helping place Lozano's body in the pond.

Adam Martin, 22, of Lake Station, pleaded guilty in March to helping put Lozano's body in a car and serving as a lookout while others dumped the body in the pond. Martin was sentenced in June to two years in jail, suspended in favor of probation.

Lozano's brother, Ruben Lozano, said during Mora's sentencing it was painful to learn his brother had been stabbed so many times, including once through the heart, and "disregarded as nothing."

"My brother was a good guy," he said. "He's going to be missed."