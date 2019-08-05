CROWN POINT — All four men charged in a botched robbery that resulted in the shooting death of a Portage High School student earlier this year have been brought to Lake County to face a judge.
Juarez Rogers, 49, of Park Forest, formally pleaded not guilty Friday to charges of murder, attempted robbery, attempted robbery resulting in serious bodily injury, attempted armed robbery, attempted burglary and burglary, online court records show.
Rogers; his nephew Giovante M. Galloway, 21, of Gary; Elrice L. Williams, 26, of Park Forest; and Joe C. Pittman Jr., 26, of Chicago, are accused of attempting to rob William Michael Hawkins, 18, on Jan. 9 outside the Park West Apartments in Griffith. A fifth suspect, Joshua Wright, was killed in a homicide Feb. 5 in Markham, Illinois.
The group targeted Hawkins because he sold large amounts of marijuana, court records say.
Hawkins' girlfriend, 18-year-old Alayna Ortiz, was fatally shot by Williams as she sat in the front passenger seat of a red SUV, according to court records.
Ortiz was not the intended target, police said.
Amanda Riffett, Ortiz's mother, said her family wants justice.
“We are beyond heartbroken at the loss that our family has suffered and we will always cherish our memories with Alayna. Her senseless murder has left us to mourn a beautiful life that was ended way too soon," Riffett said. "We pray that our family is able to see justice served and that all of the cowards who have been charged are held fully accountable for their part in her death."
Juarez was extradited from an Illinois correctional facility late last month after serving several months for a parole violation, records show.
Pittman was extradited from an Illinois correctional facility in early July. He repeatedly refused to come to court for an initial hearing, and his defense attorney last week requested a competency evaluation.
Lake Criminal Court Magistrate Kathleen Sullivan granted the request and set a status hearing for Aug. 30, records show.
Galloway, whose statement helped police secure charges against the other men, pleaded not guilty. His next court date is Aug. 28.
Williams pleaded not guilty and is next scheduled to appear in court Aug. 30.