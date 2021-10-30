Late Lake Judge Diane Boswell remembered as respected jurist and 'friend to everyone'

Carter and others spoke of Boswell's drive and determination.

She spent her early professional career as a social worker before attending Loyola University Law School in Chicago part-time.

After five years of working full-time as a social worker and part-time law student on top of being a mother and wife, she earned her law degree in 1991.

She'd often bring her son Alger Boswell III with her to night school in Chicago.

Boswell served as a Lake County deputy prosecutor from 1994 to April 2005, when then-Gov. Mitch Daniels appointed her to the bench.

"She was the most logical person I've ever met," friend Paulette Davis said during Saturday's service.

Boswell's cousin Arthel B. Martin, who remarked their relationship was more that of a brother and sister, said that even as a kid Boswell "wanted to save everyone."

Martin said Boswell was also a beloved friend to everyone who knew her.

"If she was your friend," Martin said. "She was your true friend. ... She was a friend to everyone."

Martin remarked that one day he sat in on her courtroom and she had sentenced someone to a lengthy prison sentence.