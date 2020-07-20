Latin Dragon gang member sentenced to 17 years for racketeering

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

HAMMOND — A member of the Latin Dragon Nation street gang was sentenced to 17 years in prison after pleading guilty in federal court in Hammond to conspiracy to participate in racketeering activity.

U.S. District Court Judge Philip P. Simon sentenced 27-year-old Hobart resident Luis Colunga to 204 months in federal prison after his guilty plea.

“A 17-year sentence should send a strong message that gang activity and associated criminal acts will not be tolerated,” U.S. Attorney Thomas L. Kirsch II said. “Gang members should know that my office will continue to investigate and prosecute criminal gang activity as a cohesive law enforcement partnership.”

The U.S. Attorney's Office said Colunga has belonged to the gang since 2006 and was involved in shootings of rival gang members and trafficking of firearms and drugs. The gang, which started in Chicago and spread to Northwest Indiana and other areas, has been accused by police of involvement in murder, attempted murder, assault and other acts of violence aimed at protecting its territory.

Latin Dragon Nation gang members have been charged with crimes with more than 50 victims, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.