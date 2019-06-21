United States Attorney for the Northern District of Indiana Thomas Kirsch II, announces the indictments of members of the Latin Dragons street gang for their involvement in four separate murders. The announcement came Friday at a press conference at the U.S. Federal Courthouse for the Northern District of Indiana in Hammond.
Flanked by Indiana and Illinois law enforcement officials, United States Attorney for the Northern District of Indiana Thomas Kirsch II, announces the indictments of members of the Latin Dragons street gang for their involvement in four separate murders. The announcement came Friday at a press conference at the U.S. Federal Courthouse for the Northern District of Indiana in Hammond.
John J. Watkins, The Times
HAMMOND — Ten additional members of the Chicago-based Latin Dragon Nation have been charged with racketeering conspiracy and other gang-related offenses in a 14-count indictment, U.S. Attorney Thomas Kirsch revealed in a press conference Friday.
The arrested individuals include Ralph D. Mendez, 44, of Chicago; Javier Aguilera, 26, of Chicago; Johnathan Arevalo, 26, of Gary; Nico Mata, 25, of Hammond; Alec N. Aguilar, 20, of Chicago; Justin Anaya, 18, of Chicago; Keenan Seymour, 19, of Chicago; David White, 24, of Chicago; Tiffany Barragan, 21, of Chicago; and Angelina Vilella, 20, of Chicago.
Kirsch said all members are in police custody but one female who has been served a summons to appear.
"Gang members should not get comfortable in the northern district of Indiana," Kirsch said. "My office will do everything we can to prevent and defeat gang activity like this."
Kirsch said several of the arrested individuals have also been implicated in various murders, with some of the incidents dating back to October 2006 and victims as young as 10 years old.
Past indicted members of the Latin Dragons include Manuel Diaz, 28, of Hammond; Eduardo Diaz-Corral, 20, of Calumet City; Ralph Mendez Jr., 23, of Chicago; Joseph Daniel Roggenkamp, 21, of East Chicago; Gustavo Colunga, 26, of Hammond; Joshua Harris-White, 25, of Chicago; and Luis Colunga, 29, of Chicago.
"Together with our federal, state and local law enforcement partners, we will continue to aggressively prosecute gang members for their criminal activity and seek appropriately lengthy prison sentences," Kirsch said. "Gang activity does not stop at the state line, and as evidenced by the charges announced today, neither do our investigations and prosecutions."
Olivia is the morning cops/breaking news reporter at The Times. She spends her time monitoring traffic and weather reports, scanning crime logs and reading court documents. The Idaho native and University of Idaho grad has been with The Times since 2019.
