Latin Dragons gang enforcer pleads guilty

HAMMOND — A Chicago man is pleading guilty to being a street gang enforcer in both Northwest Indiana and Chicago.

Ralph “Devious” Mendez Sr., 46, of Chicago, appeared Wednesday before Magistrate Judge John E. Martin.

Mendez admitted he is guilty of federal racketeering for his role in the Latin Dragon Nation, a Chicago-based street gang, which also operates in Hammond and other parts of the Region.

Mendez recently signed an agreement with the U.S. attorney’s office giving up his right to a jury trial in return for a prison sentence of 17 years.

The U.S. attorney’s office also agreed to dismiss a drug possession charge now pending against Mendez.

Mendez could have faced a longer prison term if he had been convicted of both felony counts by a federal jury.

He is one of more than a dozen indicted two years ago on allegations they were involved in years of drug and firearms trafficking and some of murdering rival gang members.

Mendez admitted as part of his plea agreement that he authorized the beating of people who violated Latin Dragons gang rules.