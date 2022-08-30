Latin Dragons hitman sentenced to prison for 2012 homicide

HAMMOND — A federal judge sentenced a hitman for the Latin Dragon Nation street gang to prison.

U.S. District Court Judge Judge Philip P. Simon imposed a 35-year sentence Tuesday on Gustavo Mata, 30, of Chicago.

Mata pleaded guilty April 28 to racketeering conspiracy charges that he worked with other Latin Dragons members beginning in 2009 to shoot rival gang members and engage in drug and firearms trafficking.

He admitted killing a Chicago man in 2012 whom he suspected of being a rival gang member.

Mata is among 19 members or associates of the Latin Dragons street gang indicted since 2017 for violent drug dealing across Chicago and Northwest Indiana.

This case was the result of investigations by the Federal Bureau of Investigation; the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives; and police departments in Hammond, East Chicago, Merrillville and Hobart, the Lake County Sheriff and Illinois police.

All 19 have been convicted over the years. Mata becomes the 16th to be sentenced to prison terms ranging from one to 35 years.

Mata was charged with selling Xanax and marijuana over the years and firing guns at several people.

Mata was with two other Latin Dragons members July 1, 2012, on a back porch in a South Chicago neighborhood when he shot and killed 49-year-old Kelly Vann, of Chicago, whom he thought was a rival gang member.

Mata was facing a jury trial last spring and was in jeopardy of receiving a sentence of life imprisonment when he signed a plea agreement in late April to give up his right to make federal prosecutors prove the case against him in return for leniency.

Court records indicate Mata has previous criminal convictions for aggravated unlawful use of a weapon in 2011 and being a felon in possession of a firearm the following year.