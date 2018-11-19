HAMMOND — A reputed Latin Kings street gang member was sentenced to 28 years in prison on Monday for conspiracy to commit racketeering activity in the murder of Martin Hurtado Sr. in 2014.
Anton "Ghost" James, 19, of Hammond, pleaded guilty Monday, according to U.S. District Court records.
Federal authorities have said James thought he was shooting at the victim’s son, Martin Hurtado Jr., on Oct. 28, 2014, mistakenly killing the man’s father.
James was one of 15 alleged members of the Latin Kings street gang who pleaded not guilty in Jan. 2016 in a federal gang case in which they are accused of engaging in a racketeering conspiracy from 2003 to November 2015 that involved murder, attempted murder, aggravated battery, kidnapping, sex trafficking and narcotics distribution.
James' plea agreement was accepted Monday. At sentencing, James was ordered to serve 28 years in prison and two years of supervised release.
The court also recommended him for placement in a drug and alcohol program and aggressive mental health program, and that he receive credit for time served and a prison facility near the Region to have support from family.