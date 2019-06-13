HAMMOND — A known member of the Chicago-based Latin Kings has been sentenced to life in prison Wednesday, according to a U.S. attorney's office news release.
Robert Nieto, 45, of Gary, was found guilty of 22-year-old Rolando Correa's murder, which occurred Dec. 2, 2013, during a home invasion in Gary — along with various drug charges.
“Long sentences, such as the sentence imposed in this case, should send a strong message of deterrence to those engaged in these activities," U.S. Attorney Thomas Kirsch said. "My office has amplified its efforts to reduce violent crime, and we will use all our resources to prosecute those who commit these senseless acts of violence. I am dedicated to working together with law enforcement partners to reduce violent crime.”
Nieto is said to have joined the Latin Kings in 2007, where he "distributed cocaine and marijuana, possessed firearms and ordered fellow gang members to shoot at rivals," the release stated. He has a previous felony conviction for aggravated battery.
If Nieto is released from prison, he will be on supervised release for five years.
Nieto is one of more than 40 defendants to have been charged with racketeering conspiracy as members of the Latin Kings, with incidents dating back to 2003, according to the U.S. attorney's office.