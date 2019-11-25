HAMMOND — A federal judge has imposed life imprisonment on a member of the Latin Kings for drug racketeering and the murder of a 16-year-old boy five years ago.
U.S. District Court Judge Philip P. Simon sentenced Darrick Vallodolid, 30, of Hobart, on Monday, a year and a half after a federal jury found him guilty of violent gang activity.
The 30-year-old Hobart man is expected to appeal his conviction and sentence to a higher court.
A federal grand jury first indicted Vallodolid more than three years ago as one of 38 members of the Indiana chapter of the Latin Kings conducting violent drug sales that included beatings and shootings.
The government presented evidence at his trial that he fatally shot Victor Lusinski, 16, of Lansing, on April 12, 2009 as the teenager was riding his bicycle the 1200 block of Truman Street, near a Hammond elementary school.
Vallodolid later told other gang members he thought the boy was a rival gang member.
Eight Latin Kings members testified against Vallodolid, not only about the murder, but also that Vallodolid, as a regional gang leader, conspired to traffic several kilograms of cocaine and 100 kilograms of marijuana as part of the gang’s illicit operations.
Vallodolid becomes the 31st member of that group to be sentenced to prison. Seven other co-defendants are scheduled to be sentenced in the coming weeks. One is still awaiting trial next year.
Vallodolid is expected to appeal his conviction and sentence, having already tried unsuccessfully to have the judge grant him a new trial on grounds some of the government’s witnesses testified falsely against him.