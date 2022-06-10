Law enforcement officials arrest 46, clear 58 arrest warrants during Operation Washout, authorities say

GARY — Federal and local law enforcement officials made 46 arrests, cleared 58 felony arrest warrants and seized five firearms during a two-week-long operation targeting fugitives wanted for violent crimes and known gang members, authorities said.

During Operation Washout, authorities also identified numerous Lake County fugitives who fled Indiana and will be tracked by U.S. Marshals Service task forces in other areas of the country in an effort to apprehend them, according to the U.S. Marshals Service Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force.

Some of those taken into custody were wanted on warrants for murder, attempted murder, armed robbery, aggravated assault with a firearm and assault, officials said.

The Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force is a congressionally supported multi-agency task force tasked with focusing efforts on arresting violent fugitives and helping to reduce violence in communities.

The task force partnered with the Gary Police Department, its Multi-Agency Gang and Narcotics Units and the Gary for Life initiative to add more street patrols and conduct targeted enforcement from May 16 to 27 in areas most affected by violent crime.

"The goal of this collaborative effort is to make a significant impact regarding the reduction of violent crime in our communities," said Todd L. Nukes, U.S. marshal for the Northern District of Indiana. "The Marshals Service remains committed to working with our law enforcement partners in addressing those individuals committing violent crimes in the areas we serve."

The U.S. Justice Department named Gary in fall 2021 as one of 10 National Public Safety Partnership sites, which gave the city access to more federal law enforcement resources because of its high rates of violent crime.

Gary police Cmdr. Jack Hamady said he reassigned several officers to work full-time with the Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force during Operation Washout, which was funded by the Marshals Service.

"It was a great partnership," he said. "It was really successful, and we look forward to more operations in the future."

In addition to the Marshals Service, the city hopes to partner with other federal agencies in the future to reduce violent crime, he said.

The Marshals Service highlighted five arrests made as a result of the operation.

Dawan Glenn Jr., 22, was arrested May 19 in the 600 block of East 54th Place in Merrillville on charges linked to a shooting Dec. 13, 2021, on Interstate 465 in Marion County that left one person dead and seriously wounded a second person.

Multiple pistols and an AK-47 "Draco" were used in the expressway shooting, the Marshals Service said.

Glenn is an alleged member of a multistate gang known as the Risky Road Runners, the agency said.

Joseph T. Durden, 33, was arrested May 4 in the 9300 block of Racquet Ball Way in Indianapolis by task force members and the Indianapolis Metro Police Department.

Durden had been wanted since March on a murder charge in the July 2020 homicide of 29-year-old Keith Daniel, of Gary, in the 600 block of Maryland Street.

Charles B. Winston, 21, was arrested in the 5500 block of South Union Avenue in Chicago.

He's facing multiple felony charges, including aggravated battery, in connection with allegations he pinned an East Chicago officer's leg in a car door Aug. 11, 2021, before police shot both him and a woman riding in the car he was driving.

Winston was wanted by multiple other agencies, including law enforcement in the Northern District of Illinois for a federal probation violation; Kosciusko County, Indiana, on a charge of possession of marijuana; and Wayne County, Indiana, on a forgery charge, the Marshals Service said.

Raymond A. Johnson III and Rafael J. Sanchez were arrested while working as traveling carnival staff in Chesapeake, Virginia, on attempted murder charges stemming from a shooting Aug. 8, 2020, in Hammond. Two men were wounded by the gunfire, Hammond police said.

Johnson and Sanchez are believed to be affiliated with a gang in Hammond, the Marshals Service said.