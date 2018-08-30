VALPARAISO — The Indiana Supreme Court has suspended the law licence of former Porter County Prosecutor and current Valparaiso City Councilwoman Trista Hudson for ethical violations that the court said are among the most serious a prosecutor could commit.
Hudson's license is to be suspended for at least 18 months beginning Oct. 10 without automatic reinstatement, according to the court. Hudson may petition the court at the end of this minimum period of suspension to be reinstated to the practice of law.
"The types of misconduct at issue in this case ... are extremely serious and erode public confidence in the criminal justice system," the Supreme Court wrote in its opinion.
The attorney misconduct dates back two years ago when serving as a Porter County deputy prosecutor, Hudson failed to reveal during trial that one of two alleged victims in a child molesting case admitted to having made up at least part of the accusations at the urging of his father.
Hudson learned about the fabricated accusations five days before trial, but did not disclose the finding to the defense nor withdraw the charge stemming from the accusation, according to the Indiana Supreme Court's opinion. Hudson avoided asking questions about the allegations with the alleged victim during trial and they were not discovered until questioning of the 12-year-old boy by defense attorney Larry Rogers.
Then-Porter Superior Court Judge Bill Alexa acquitted the accused Portage man on all four courts and ordered him immediately released from jail on his own recognizance while awaiting disposition of a final molestation count involving a third child.
Hudson attempted to cast her violation as merely a "formal" one in that the charge in question was "technically" left in the case but not pursued by the prosecution. But the state Supreme Court disagreed, pointing out that the charge was left in jury instructions and that Hudson told jurors at the start of the trial that she will ask for a guilty verdict on all counts.
The court also disagreed with Hudson's argument that she was not required to disclose the false accusation to the defense.
Hudson said Thursday morning through a statement from her attorney that, "I am disappointed in myself and deeply sorrowful that my conduct in this matter fell short of my high ideals. I did not act maliciously but failed to recognize an important issue."
"I took great pride in my service to the citizens of Porter County," she said. "I had a strong commitment to serving justice, not just for alleged victims, but also for those accused of crime."
"I look forward to a day in the future when I am able to resume my profession as an Indiana lawyer," Hudson said.
Her actions cost her her job at the prosecutor's office.
"Prosecutors are held to a higher standard than other attorneys," Porter County Prosecutor Brian Gensel said at the time of Hudson's dismissal in July 2016.
"The decision not to disclose exculpatory information to defense counsel in a recent case fell below the standard I expect my deputy prosecutors to maintain," he said.
The Indiana Supreme Court said, "Quite thankfully," it had not before had to address the question of appropriate sanction for the violation in question.
"There can be little doubt that prosecuting a charge known to lack probable cause, and failing to disclose known information or evidence tending to negate a defendant's guilt, are among the most serious ethical violations a prosecutor could commit," the court wrote.
"The state is never more awesomely powerful, nor is the individual more vulnerable, than in a criminal prosecution," the court said citing an earlier case.
