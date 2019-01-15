EAST CHICAGO — The city’s chief of police refused to comment Monday on accusations he glossed over sexual harassment complaints filed last month against one of his veteran officers, Juda Parks.
East Chicago Police Chief Frank Smith, through an attorney, said the city’s human resources department is looking into the matter.
Smith declined to answer questions about the existence of any investigation, including whether he has considered placing acting Sgt. Parks, a 19-year veteran on the force, on leave.
Parks still remained on the payroll Monday afternoon.
The Times first reported Sunday that a female trainee went to her superiors Dec. 24 with a sexual harassment complaint against Parks, claiming he tried to solicit naked photos from her on more than one occasion.
Internal police memos outline how Parks allegedly used his position of power to solicit the young, female officer for the nude photos last year amid a series of unwanted sexually charged comments.
Those same memos show how the trainee’s complaints were promptly forwarded to Smith for review, but Parks remained on the job weeks later.
During one exchange while the two were on the job last year, Parks allegedly prefaced his soliciting of nude photos with a request she keep what he was about to say secret.
“You should send me some nudes,” Parks allegedly replied.
Complaints never left chief's office
Lake County Prosecutor Bernard Carter said no one from the Police Department presented the allegations to his department. A spokesman for his office said they first learned of the situation when contacted by the Times.
Carter said after speaking with Smith, he plans to allow the city’s HR department to investigate the matter and it’s unclear, at this time, if the allegations could be considered criminal.
“I think the department needs to take (the allegations) very seriously. From our perspective, we think the proper place is an HR review,” Carter said. “After that, we will review and decide if there’s anything criminal, if this should be a criminal investigation,” Carter said.
Generally speaking, Carter said the allegations at hand may amount to criminal official misconduct, but a full investigation should be completed that includes statements from the victim, Parks and others, he said.
Official misconduct, however, is difficult to prove, he said, particularly in cases in which the accused wasn’t threatened or forced to send photos.
Additionally, Indiana State Police spokeswoman Sgt. Ann Wojas said Monday the agency has not received any requests from the East Chicago Police Department to investigate the case. In some cases of alleged local police misconduct, ISP has been called in as an independent agency to investigate, but only if the case warrants outside review, Wojas said.
East Chicago Mayor Anthony Copeland said Monday he believes the allegations should be handled thoroughly and confidentially.
“We have informed all employees who reasonably believe that they have either witnessed or been subjected to sexual harassment shall immediately report the discriminatory conduct to their supervisor or any member of the City’s Human Resources or Law Departments,” Copeland said.
#MeToo legislation
State Rep. Mara Candelaria Reardon, D-Munster, who found herself at the center of the #MeToo Movement last year when she and three others claimed Attorney General Curtis Hill touched them inappropriately without their consent, said the allegations against Parks brings to light issues about accountability.
“The fact that he’s still on the job is very disappointing,” Candelaria Reardon said.
Public servants — including police officers — who have allegedly betrayed public trust should face the consequences and be held to higher standards, she said.
“I think there’s not a woman in America that hasn’t suffered sex harassment in our workplace … Other victims of Curtis Hill have gone through a lot to make sure this doesn’t happen again, for there not to be any consequences,” Reardon said.
Parks is also a convicted ex-city councilman and a former East Chicago Central High School coaching assistant who currently is in charge of police security for the school.
Candelaria Reardon filed three measures in the House this week that would make it easier to remove elected officials who engage in sexual misconduct, prohibit taxpayer dollars from being used to defend an elected official on sex allegations, and to subject all Indiana employers to civil rights enforcement, not just those who employ six or more workers.
She has also proposed creating the crime of "lewd touching," defined as: "A person who, without the consent of the other person, knowingly or intentionally rubs or fondles another person's covered or uncovered genitals, buttocks, pubic area or female breast."
“Part of what we’re trying to do here is trying to change the attitudes of people. It’s important that we have this conversation about what is acceptable and what is not. And so that people are really aware of the consequences,” Candelaria Reardon said.
Allegations against Parks
Internal memos state Parks first made unwanted sexual advancements while he was the complainant's field training officer during her first round of training from Jan. 8 to Feb. 2, 2018.
As her FTO, Parks asked the female officer about a bad day she was having, the complaint states, and as she went into greater detail, Parks allegedly asked her what she saw when she looked at herself “naked in the mirror?”
“I told him I see someone who is not enough and he said ‘Well, try to picture someone beautiful and sexy,'" the complaint continues.
After that incident, Parks allegedly commented on the woman’s appearance on several occasions, and when confronted about it, he would say: “I like what I see. That’s all,” the complaint further alleges.