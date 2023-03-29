State lawmakers want the general public to stay at least 25 feet away from Indiana police officers when an officer is making an arrest, has someone pulled over, or is otherwise engaged in his or her official duties.

The Republican-controlled General Assembly gave final approval Tuesday to House Enrolled Act 1186, sending it to Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb to be signed into law.

The measure creates the crime of "unlawful encroachment on an investigation" and authorizes police to arrest a person who knowingly or intentionally approaches within 25 feet of a law enforcement officer executing his or her duties after the officer has ordered the person to stop approaching.

The offense would be a Class C misdemeanor, punishable by up to 60 days in jail and a $500 fine.

Supporters of the proposal said it will improve officer and public safety by preventing distractions that potentially could give a criminal suspect an opportunity to pull out a gun or attempt to flee from police.

Those claims were backed by representatives of a variety of police organizations who told lawmakers that officers often struggle to do their jobs when the public approaches them and demands to immediately know the legal basis for an arrest or traffic stop.

"This is a de-escalation, if anything," said state Rep. Wendy McNamara, R-Evansville, the sponsor.

Critics, on the other hand, suggested the measure wrongly aims to shield officers from appropriate public scrutiny and recording of their actions following the 2020 police murder of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

State Rep. Matt Pierce, D-Bloomington, also argued the wording of the legislation is unclear as to whether a police officer standing at the front door of a residence could tell people what they're allowed to do inside their own home.

McNamara didn't respond to that hypothetical situation but said she doesn't expect police officers will add tape measures to their duty belts to enforce the distance at every arrest and traffic stop.

Rather, she said, the plan simply gives officers a legal basis to order bystanders back a specific distance when necessary to ensure everyone's safety.

It was approved 68-26 in the House and 32-10 by the Senate. It will take effect July 1 if it's endorsed in coming weeks by the governor.

