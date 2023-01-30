Lawmakers endorse state grants for local police to combat cross-border crime

Northwest Indiana law enforcement agencies are one step closer to obtaining additional state funding to better combat crime originating in Illinois.

The House Veterans Affairs and Public Safety Committee voted 12-0 Monday to endorse House Bill 1312, sponsored by state Reps. Hal Slager, R-Schererville; and Mike Andrade, D-Munster.

The legislation authorizes the Indiana Criminal Justice Institute (ICJI) to award grants totaling $5 million in both the 2024 and 2025 state budget years to police agencies in communities where cross-border crime has at least doubled in the past 10 years.

Under the plan, the money could be used to acquire license plate reader equipment, cross-state communications patches, spike or stop strips, pursuit-related GPS tracking equipment, video surveillance equipment or any other effective crime prevention tool approved by the ICJI.

The proposal is backed by numerous Northwest Indiana police chiefs who last week detailed for the committee the crime surge from Illinois into Indiana they've seen over the past few years.

Andrade said the measure, if enacted into law, will ensure Region police agencies have the tools they need to keep residents safe.

As originally written, the grant money primarily would have been available to Northwest Indiana police departments.

But the legislation was revised by the Republican-led panel so the money potentially could be distributed to any Indiana locality where cross-border crime from any other state is a demonstrated problem.

Exactly how much money will be available, if any, now is up to the House Ways and Means Committee.

It will, in coming weeks, review the financial impact of the proposal and decide whether to allocate funding for it in the two-year state budget.

