Individuals arrested for domestic violence in Indiana soon will be spending a lot more than one night in jail.

The General Assembly gave final approval last week to legislation requiring individuals arrested for any of 13 domestic-related offenses to be jailed without bail for at least 24 hours after arrest — triple the state's eight-hour cooling-off period.

Senate Enrolled Act 158 was approved 48-0 by the Senate and 94-0 by the House. It will take effect July 1 after it's signed into law in coming days by Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb.

Advocates for the proposal said domestic violence has soared since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 and requiring accused perpetrators to spend a full 24 hours reflecting on their actions may stop them from doing it again.

At the same time, state lawmakers agreed that individuals arrested for other serious crimes reportedly perpetrated against a relative or household member likewise should spend at least 24 hours locked up before becoming eligible for release on bail.

As a result, the extended jail-without-bail period will apply to adults arrested for battery-related offenses, strangulation, rape, invasion of privacy, stalking, criminal confinement, criminal recklessness, burglary and residential entry.

The measure additionally makes the crime of invasion of privacy a Level 6 felony, instead of a Class A misdemeanor, if the person has a prior, unrelated conviction for stalking.

The definition of "serious violent felon" for the crime of unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon, a Level 4 felony, is expanded to include individuals with a conviction for attempted murder, human or sexual trafficking, or strangulation.

