Lawsuit accuses Valparaiso High School of discriminating against transgender student

VALPARAISO — The Indiana ACLU filed a lawsuit on behalf of a Valparaiso High School student Tuesday alleging the school's principal and Valparaiso Community Schools are unlawfully discriminating against the student due to his transgender status.

According to court records, Jasper Wisecarver is an 18-year-old man and a senior at VHS who has been diagnosed with gender dysphoria.

He is receiving treatment, including masculinizing hormone replacement therapy, aimed at alleviating distress associated with the incongruence between his male gender identity and his birth-assigned sex, records show.

According to court records, Wisecarver has asked to use men's restrooms and locker rooms at Valparaiso High School.

But Valparaiso Community Schools employees have denied his request and threatened him with discipline if he uses the facilities because school district policy requires students use the restroom of the sex they were assigned at birth, records show.

According to court records, Wisecarver does not feel comfortable using women's restrooms because he is a man. As an alternative, Wisecarver was told by school officials he could use the single-occupancy restroom in the school nurse's office.

However, according to the lawsuit, the nurse's office restroom is far from many of Wisecarver's classes, leading him to acquire numerous "tardies" after arriving late to class after going out of his way to use the restroom.

The nurse's restroom is also not available during extracurricular activities, forcing Wisecarver to either break school rules by using the men's restroom or forego using the restroom at all, records show.

"Using the nurse's office restroom also makes him feel singled out as transgender and contributes to feelings of anxiety and isolation stemming from his gender dysphoria. He has often avoided using the restroom altogether, which results in discomfort and risks to his health," the lawsuit says.

Likewise, Wisecarver has been prohibited from using the men's locker room at VHS to dress before and after his physical education class, despite his increasingly masculine physical appearance, deepening voice, and public identity as a man, records show.

According to the lawsuit, a school official warned Wisecarver his use of the men's locker room to prepare for gym class, instead of the distant nurse's office restroom, will result in disciplinary action that could impact his likelihood of earning admission to college.

Moreover, barring Wisecarver from entering the men's locker room led students who only knew him as a man to learn Wisecarver is transgender. That resulted in some of them intentionally misgendering him and using his former female or "dead" name, records show.

Wisecarver also claims the school district has refused to change his name and gender in the Skyward management software used by school administrators, resulting in his former female name being populated into class rosters and seating charts, and mistakenly used by substitute teachers.

"As a result of being denied access to men’s facilities, and because he is frequently referred to by incorrect names and pronouns by substitute teachers, Jasper feels anxious and upset and often dreads going to school," according to the lawsuit.

"He is a good student and loves to learn, and these issues have tremendously impacted his ability to enjoy school. The school's actions have also resulted in him being subjected to taunting by other classmates."

Wisecarver asks in his lawsuit that Valparaiso Community Schools and the VHS principal be compelled to allow Wisecarver to use men's restrooms and locker rooms at the school, as well as requiring Wisecarver be referred to as male by school personnel — using the name and pronouns associated with his gender identity.

"Trans kids deserve the same rights as anyone. None of us chose to be trans, or decided to make life more difficult for ourselves," he said.

"Young trans kids are just trying to exist, and often don’t feel like they can stand up for their rights. But instead of school administration being supportive, administrators are making life more challenging for already vulnerable students."

Requests for comment on the lawsuit from the school district's superintendent and high school principal were not immediately returned.

This is one of three lawsuits recently filed by the Indiana ACLU alleging sex discrimination by Indiana school districts against transgender students.

"The law is clear that denying a student their right to use the correct restroom is discrimination," said Stevie Pactor, Indiana ACLU attorney.

"Schools should be safe places for kids, and the refusal to allow a student to use the correct restroom can be extremely damaging."

A hearing in the case at the federal courthouse in Hammond has not yet been scheduled, records show.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 1 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.