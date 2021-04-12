Lawsuit alleges Lake Station city employee was denied unemployment, 'spied on' after losing job due to COVID

HAMMOND — A former Lake Station employee is suing the city for allegedly firing him after he contracted COVID-19.

Cole Scott, of Merrillville, alleges Lake Station violated his civil rights under the Family Leave Act and his collective bargaining rights as a member of the American Federation of State, County, and Municipal Employees Local 3379.

He also is suing the union for failing to support him as well.

Court papers state Scott worked as a laborer for the city from August 2018 until he went home ill Nov. 12 last year.

Crown Point attorney Robin Remley filed suit on Scott’s behalf recently in U.S. District Court in Hammond.

She alleges in her complaint against the city that Scott couldn’t work because he had no energy, was losing his taste and suffered muscle pain, and by Nov. 14 he learned he had tested positive for COVID.

The pandemic has sickened about 700,000 Hoosiers and killed more than 13,000 in the state since it first struck in early 2020.

Remley alleges Scott remained incapacitated and unable to return to work for a number of weeks in late 2020 and earlier this year.