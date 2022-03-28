Lawsuit claiming attorney general violated journalist's First Amendment rights is dismissed

This isn't the first time Rokita has clashed with Shabazz. In 2018, Rokita briefly withdrew from a Republican U.S. Senate debate after the nonpartisan Indiana Debate Commission selected Shabazz as moderator.

The then-congressman claimed Shabazz was insufficiently conservative to moderate a Republican debate. Rokita later lost the GOP Senate primary to now-U.S. Sen. Mike Braun, R-Ind.

Rokita was elected attorney general in 2020.