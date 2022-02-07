Lawsuit claims Indiana attorney general is violating journalist's First Amendment rights

In a flip of the usual narrative, Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita was on the receiving end of an attention-getting lawsuit Monday, accused of unlawfully denying a Statehouse reporter entry to Rokita's press conferences.

According to court records, Abdul-Hakim Shabazz was blocked by Rokita's staff from attending an Oct. 14, 2021, press conference in the attorney general's Statehouse office concerning a lawsuit Rokita was filing against an alleged robocalling firm based in Evansville.

Records show an attorney general's staffer denied Shabazz entry because he was not a "credentialed" reporter, despite Shabazz presenting an identification card issued by the Department of Administration indicating Shabazz is recognized by the state of Indiana as a member of the news media.

Afterward, the attorney general's office said Shabazz was not allowed to attend the press conference because it considers Shabazz a "gossip columnist," instead of an "actual journalist," according to the lawsuit.

Shabazz subsequently has been prohibited from attending Rokita press conferences, despite never receiving a requested list of the criteria needed to qualify as a credentialed journalist in the eyes of the attorney general, according to court records.

Records show Shabazz has reported on Indiana government and politics since 2004 for a variety of online, print, television and radio outlets. He's also an attorney and an instructor in government and mass media at the University of Indianapolis and Ivy Tech Community College.

Shabazz's lawsuit, filed on his behalf by the Indiana chapter of the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU), seeks a judicial declaration that Rokita has violated Shabazz's First Amendment rights, an injunction permitting Shabazz to attend Rokita press conferences on an equal basis with other reporters, and reimbursement of his attorneys' fees.

Kelly Stevenson, a spokeswoman for the attorney general's office, said in response to the suit that it will "defend and potentially counterclaim against it aggressively."

"We are confident that our actions are legally sound and needed to protect staff against professional harassment while defending constituents from the 'rumors, gossip and blatant innuendo' Shabazz directly admits to peddling, along with his other non-journalism revenue streams," Stevenson said.

"As one of the most accessible and highly covered elected officials in the state, it's clear that Hoosiers know what our attorney general is doing on their behalf, and they appreciate it."

This isn't the first time Rokita has clashed with Shabazz. In 2018, Rokita briefly withdrew from a Republican U.S. Senate debate after the nonpartisan Indiana Debate Commission selected Shabazz as moderator.

The then-congressman claimed Shabazz was insufficiently conservative to moderate a Republican debate. Rokita later lost the GOP Senate primary to now-U.S. Sen. Mike Braun, R-Ind.

Rokita was elected attorney general in 2020.

