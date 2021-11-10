Lawyers pack courtroom for man's appearance on charges he killed attorney

CROWN POINT — Attorneys packed a courtroom Tuesday during a formal appearance for a man charged with killing prominent Region lawyer William "Bill" Enslen.

Jason M. Vazquez, 38, of Hammond, formally pleaded not guilty to charges of murder, murder in perpetration of a burglary and two counts of burglary.

His attorney, David Payne, did not object to deadlines already set in the case.

Payne and attorney Kurt Earnst, who are both based in Michigan City, were appointed to represent Vazquez after the Lake County public defender's office filed a motion to withdraw due to a conflict of interest.

Enslen served from 2013 until his death on the Lake County Criminal Division Public Defender Board.

At least six lawyers stood at the back of the courtroom and more sat behind the defendant's table as Lake Criminal Court Judge Natalie Bokota called Vazquez's case. Some of them were in the courtroom because they were waiting for other cases to be called.

Vazquez, 38, was arrested Oct. 29 on charges he shot Enslen to death June 24 after Enslen arrived at his Hobart home to find Vazquez burglarizing it.

DNA evidence found inside Enslen's home linked Vazquez to the homicide scene, Hobart police said.