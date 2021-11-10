 Skip to main content
Lawyers pack courtroom for man's appearance on charges he killed attorney
Lawyers pack courtroom for man's appearance on charges he killed attorney

CROWN POINT — Attorneys packed a courtroom Tuesday during a formal appearance for a man charged with killing prominent Region lawyer William "Bill" Enslen.

Jason M. Vazquez, 38, of Hammond, formally pleaded not guilty to charges of murder, murder in perpetration of a burglary and two counts of burglary.

His attorney, David Payne, did not object to deadlines already set in the case.

Payne and attorney Kurt Earnst, who are both based in Michigan City, were appointed to represent Vazquez after the Lake County public defender's office filed a motion to withdraw due to a conflict of interest.

Enslen served from 2013 until his death on the Lake County Criminal Division Public Defender Board.

At least six lawyers stood at the back of the courtroom and more sat behind the defendant's table as Lake Criminal Court Judge Natalie Bokota called Vazquez's case. Some of them were in the courtroom because they were waiting for other cases to be called.

This episode of the "Riding Shotgun with NWI Cops" series takes viewers behind the armored vehicles and shields to see what it's like to be a part of the Lake County Sheriff's SWAT team.

Vazquez, 38, was arrested Oct. 29 on charges he shot Enslen to death June 24 after Enslen arrived at his Hobart home to find Vazquez burglarizing it.

DNA evidence found inside Enslen's home linked Vazquez to the homicide scene, Hobart police said.

According to court records, cellphone tower data also placed Vazquez in the area of Enslen's home at the time of the homicide and a vehicle used by Vazquez matched a truck seen at Enslen's home that day.

Enslen, 75, was a partner at Enslen, Enslen & Matthews in Hammond. He served on the board of Indiana Legal Services Inc. for 20 years, worked as Dyer's town attorney for 12 years, and served as a Marine during the Vietnam War.

