CROWN POINT — Lake County lawyers can begin pressing to fill an empty Lake Superior Court bench.
Indiana Supreme Court Justice Geoffrey Slaughter and R. Cordell Funk, a member of the Lake County Judicial Nominating Commission, announced Friday they will accept applications until 4 p.m. Sept. 17 for the position of Superior Court, Civil Division, Room 3.
Judge Elizabeth F. Tavitas, 56, a South Bend native and University of Notre Dame graduate, served in Gary-based Superior Courtroom from 2006 until last month when Gov. Eric Holcomb appointed her July 19 to the Indiana Court of Appeals.
Most judges in Indiana are first nominated by political parties and elected by popular vote. Lake Superior Court is one of the few in the state where a non-partisan process is used to fill vacancies.
Any Lake County lawyer can submit their name to the nominating commission attorney R. Cordell Funk, secretary of the judicial nominating commission, 6629 W. Lincoln Highway, Ste 6, Crown Point, IN 46307 by the Sept. 17 deadline.
The applicants are then reviewed by the commission established by the Indiana General Assembly in 1973.
It is composed of Justice Slaughter, Funk, three other local lawyers elected by lawyers across the county and four non-lawyers appointed by the Lake County Board of Commissioners. State law mandates a set quota of males, females, minorities and party affiliations for the nonlawyer members.
The commission is expected to meet sometime between Sept. 24 and Oct. 4 to interview the applicants and choose three finalists, whose names are submitted to the governor. He then picks the new Superior Court judge.
The appointee would then stand before voters within two years to be retained or rejected.