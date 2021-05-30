Leader in Hammond gang rape rightly sentenced to 60 years in prison, court rules

The court concluded in a 3-0 decision Costello's 60-year sentence was warranted since Costello was an adult at the time of the crime, his role as apparent leader of the burglary and gang rape, and the fact he was facing a potential 76-year sentence absent a plea deal.

The appeals court also noted Costello had four prior juvenile adjudications, including two that would have been level 4 felonies if committed by an adult, and Costello repeatedly smuggled contraband into the Lake County Jail while awaiting trial in this case.

"Costello has failed to carry his burden of establishing that his sentence is inappropriate in light of the nature of the offenses and his character," the court said.

According to court records, Costello's accomplices, Nathaniel Asbury, 24, of Hammond, and Isiah Barboza, 18, of Hammond, also each were sentenced to 60-year prison terms for rape and burglary.

Their separate appeals are still pending.

A fourth participant, Alexis Lietz, 22, who was Costello's boyfriend at the time and the victim's stepsister, provided the perpetrators a map of the home showing the location of surveillance cameras, safes, jewelry, and other valuables, drove them to the home, and was waiting to drive them away when police arrived, according to court records.