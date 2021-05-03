Legal challenge ahead for new Indiana law requiring doctors tell patients abortions may be 'reversed'

Alexis McGill Johnson, president of Planned Parenthood Action Fund, said the new Indiana law, which takes effect July 1, "is meant to shame patients seeking access to a safe, legal medical procedure, and puts their health in jeopardy."

"Patients should be able to trust the information their doctors provide to them and know it is rooted in science, not political motives. Planned Parenthood stands on the side of truth and patients. We will continue fighting to ensure people receive medically accurate information when seeking the health care they need," she said.

State Rep. Peggy Mayfield, R-Martinsville, the sponsor, contends more than 2,000 women in the United States and around the world have successfully continued their pregnancies after not taking the second dose of the abortion pill and instead promptly receiving progesterone injections, despite taking the first abortion pill.

She said women in Indiana deserve to know about the "possibility of available treatment if she should change her mind," even though Mayfield acknowledged abortion "reversal" is not approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

Records show similar abortion "reversal" laws in Tennessee, North Dakota and Oklahoma already have been blocked in federal courts.