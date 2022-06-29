 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Legal fireworks hours start Wednesday; 911 officials say call only for emergencies

Legal fireworks hours begin Wednesday evening across the state and Lake County 911 officials are asking residents who are not fans of the explosions to be patient and only call 911 in the event of an emergency.

Fireworks are allowed by law to be ignited starting 5 p.m. Wednesday for two hours after sunset and then continue for the same hours through Sunday, Lake County 911 says.

The explosive devices can then be ignited from 10 a.m. through midnight during Monday's holiday.

Those who have not had their fill by that time are allowed under state law to continue igniting fireworks from 5 p.m. through two hours after sunset until July 9.

