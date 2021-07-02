'Life-threatening' swimming conditions on Lake Michigan, flood warning extended, NWS says

Fourth of July weekend is set to start with hazardous swimming conditions due to high waves and dangerous currents.

A beach hazard statement has been put into effect until late Friday night for Lake, Porter, LaPorte and Cook counties, according to the National Weather Service.

The NWS called the conditions "life-threatening, especially for inexperienced swimmers."

There will be waves of up to 4 to 8 feet high are expected. People should stay out of the water and not venture out on piers, jetties, break walls or other shoreline structures.

Gusty northeast winds traveling at 30 to 35 mph are expected to continue making high waves and strong currents at beaches in Illinois and Indiana, leading to a high swim risk all day Friday in addition to Thursday.

According to the latest data released Wednesday from the Great Lakes Surf Rescue Project, there have been a total of 16 Lake Michigan drownings so far, in addition to two people whose final outcome is unknown.

Sunday is predicted to bring a limited excessive heat risk with temperatures in the high 80's. Monday will also be in the high 80's with a limited excessive heat risk, and there will also be a limited thunderstorm risk.