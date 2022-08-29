 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Lifeguard rescues 6-year-old just as she begins drowning, firefighters say

  • Updated
Washingon Park beach

A city lifeguard reached a 6-year-old girl just in time to prevent her from drowning Sunday afternoon off the Washington Park beach, the Michigan City Fire Department is reporting.

MICHIGAN CITY — A city lifeguard reached a 6-year-old girl just in time to prevent her from drowning Sunday afternoon off the Washington Park beach, the Michigan City Fire Department is reporting.

"Lifeguard Brendan Balling noticed a young girl on an inflatable unicorn begin to float out," the department said.

Guard Aiden Tharp began to swim out into Lake Michigan around 2:30 p.m. to assist the girl

"About 10 seconds before Aiden reached the girl in the inflatable, the inflatable flipped over, and the girl began to actively drown," firefighters said. "Because the lifeguards proactively approached the situation, the girl was rescued immediately and brought ashore."

The girl was checked out by LaPorte County emergency medical officials and her parents reportedly refused further treatment.

"The parents stated that they, 'just lost track of her,' " firefighters said.

"The Washington Park lifeguards are no longer working on weekdays and Labor Day will be their last day of the season," the department said.

Porter/LaPorte County Courts and Social Justice Reporter

Bob is a 23-year veteran of The Times. He covers county government and courts in Porter County, federal courts, police news and regional issues. He also created the Vegan in the Region blog, is an Indiana University grad and lifelong region resident.

