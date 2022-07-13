Lifeguards rescue 3 children going under in rough waters off Region beach, officials say

MICHIGAN CITY — Lifeguards are credited with saving three drowning children Tuesday afternoon from rough conditions in Lake Michigan off the local Washington Park beach, Michigan City firefighters say.

The children, ages 9, 10 and 11 years old, were being overtaken by waves and rip currents when lifeguards came to their rescue around 1:30 p.m.

"Two of the victims were caught in a rip current that was pulling them to the east while the other victim was caught in a current that was pulling him to the west," the local fire department said.

"It took the effort of five lifeguards in the water to pull these kids back to shore," the department said. "When on shore, the parents wanted them to be checked out by LaPorte County Emergency Medical Service."

"The Washington Park Lifeguards have repeatedly stepped up to action this summer," firefighters said.

Firefighters followed up the rescue by walking the shoreline warning beachgoers of the dangerous water conditions and encouraging them to stay out of Lake Michigan that day.