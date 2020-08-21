Lifetime sex registry for Porter County woman following ongoing sex with 13-year-old

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

VALPARAISO — A 36-year-old South Haven woman is required to register as a sex offender for life after pleading guilty Friday morning to having an ongoing sexual relationship with a boy that began when he was 13.

Kristin Armstrong pleaded guilty to a felony count of child molesting in return for prosecutors agreeing to a 10-year prison term that was suspended for all but time already served, it was announced at the hearing.

Armstrong will serve the time on formal probation.

Armstrong was also ordered by Porter Superior Court Judge Jeffrey Clymer to take part in the Project Pro sex offender treatment and monitoring program.

Representatives of the victim attended the hearing, but did not offer a statement.

Porter County Deputy Prosecutor Rebecca Buitendorp told the judge the victim and his family approve of the plea agreement and its agreed-to sentence.

Clymer, who tossed out an earlier plea agreement in the case last month when it was learned Armstrong absolved herself of the crime in comments she made as part of a pre-sentence report, said Friday he accepted the new agreement because it was approved by the victim and the victim would not have to testify at a trial.