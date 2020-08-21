Lifetime sex registry for Porter County woman following ongoing sex with 13-year-old

VALPARAISO — A 36-year-old South Haven woman is required to register as a sex offender for life after pleading guilty Friday morning to having an ongoing sexual relationship with a boy that began when he was 13.
Kristin Armstrong pleaded guilty to a felony count of child molesting in return for prosecutors agreeing to a 10-year prison term that was suspended for all but time already served, it was announced at the hearing.
Armstrong will serve the time on formal probation.
Armstrong was also ordered by Porter Superior Court Judge Jeffrey Clymer to take part in the Project Pro sex offender treatment and monitoring program.
Representatives of the victim attended the hearing, but did not offer a statement.
Porter County Deputy Prosecutor Rebecca Buitendorp told the judge the victim and his family approve of the plea agreement and its agreed-to sentence.
Clymer, who tossed out an earlier plea agreement in the case last month when it was learned Armstrong absolved herself of the crime in comments she made as part of a pre-sentence report, said Friday he accepted the new agreement because it was approved by the victim and the victim would not have to testify at a trial.
The allegations date back to 2012 and involve the boy when he was between the ages of 13 and 15, according to court records.
The allegations surfaced while the boy was undergoing a polygraph test stemming from an unrelated police case, according to court documents.
He told police from the county juvenile detention center that he initiated the sexual contact and Armstrong "was startled at first, but liked it."
Armstrong denied the accusations at first, but then slowly admitted to more and more of the alleged activity, police said.
"Kristin said there was some conversation between the two of them discussing how they should not tell anyone so that both of them would not get into trouble," police said. "This remark was followed by Kristin's comment, 'I probably just incriminated myself, God, I don't want to go to jail."
