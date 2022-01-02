Litigants seeking Indiana Supreme Court review decline amid COVID-19

The COVID-19 pandemic appears to have temporarily deterred litigants from seeking review by the state's highest court.
Between July 1, 2020, and June 30, 2021, a total of 724 cases were submitted for action by the Indiana Supreme Court, a 20.7% drop compared to the 913 cases filed at the court during the same period in 2019-20, according to the court's recently released annual report.
Data show the largest decline was criminal conviction appeals. During the 2021 budget year, there were 363 criminal petitions for review at the Supreme Court, compared to 481 in the 2020 budget year — a drop of 24.5%.
Civil appeals to the state's highest court also fell to 266 in 2021 from 306 in 2020, a 13.1% reduction, as well as attorney discipline cases handled by the five justices to 67 in 2021 from 87 in 2020 (down 23%), records show.
Notably, even with fewer cases to consider, the Supreme Court in 2020-21 produced approximately the same number of opinions — 74 (53 majority, 21 non-majority) — as it did the year before COVID-19 changed everything: 80 (57 majority, 23 non-majority).
"We navigated the challenges of the pandemic and ensured access to justice," said Chief Justice Loretta Rush.
The Republican-appointed high court justices also agreed, more often than not, on what they saw as the right course for Indiana law.
Of the justices' 53 rulings, 77% were unanimous, another 18% were 4 to 1, and just 5% were decided 3 to 2, according to the annual report.
Justice Geoffrey Slaughter, a Crown Point native, retained his dissenter-in-chief crown in 2021, writing five full dissents and three partial dissents, as well as two concurring opinions.
Retiring Justice Steven David, the court's longest-serving member with 11 years on the bench, was second with three full dissents and one concurrence.
Though data also show David wrote the most majority opinions during the year with 10. He was followed by Justice Christopher Goff (9), Rush (8), Slaughter (7), and Justice Mark Massa (5). The court additionally produced 14 unsigned majority opinions.
Beyond disposing of cases, the annual report highlights steps taken by the Supreme Court, as head of Indiana's statewide court system, to adapt judicial business to remote work and other safety measures intended to protect court participants from COVID-19.
Those include the development of live stream technology for county court hearings, remote oral arguments at the Supreme Court and Court of Appeals, and even prerecording Rush's annual State of the Judiciary address to the General Assembly.
"Though in-person interactions may be ideal for most court hearings, committee meetings, and day-to-day work, the ability to connect with one another through video screens has been a vital tool for continuity of judicial branch operations," the report says.
According to the report, Indiana courts last year also tallied 13.5 million page views of online court records, accepted 7.9 million electronically filed documents, processed 77,000 online traffic ticket payments, and launched new initiatives promoting equity and inclusivity in the judiciary, among other accomplishments.