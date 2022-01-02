Litigants seeking Indiana Supreme Court review decline amid COVID-19

The Republican-appointed high court justices also agreed, more often than not, on what they saw as the right course for Indiana law.

Of the justices' 53 rulings, 77% were unanimous, another 18% were 4 to 1, and just 5% were decided 3 to 2, according to the annual report.

Justice Geoffrey Slaughter, a Crown Point native, retained his dissenter-in-chief crown in 2021, writing five full dissents and three partial dissents, as well as two concurring opinions.

Retiring Justice Steven David, the court's longest-serving member with 11 years on the bench, was second with three full dissents and one concurrence.

Though data also show David wrote the most majority opinions during the year with 10. He was followed by Justice Christopher Goff (9), Rush (8), Slaughter (7), and Justice Mark Massa (5). The court additionally produced 14 unsigned majority opinions.

Beyond disposing of cases, the annual report highlights steps taken by the Supreme Court, as head of Indiana's statewide court system, to adapt judicial business to remote work and other safety measures intended to protect court participants from COVID-19.