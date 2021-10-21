Littering in front of cop lands man behind bars on drug charges, Porter County police say

PORTAGE — A motorist stopped for littering in front of a fully marked police car wound up being taken to jail after being nabbed with cocaine and marijuana, according to Porter County police.

The officer said he was northbound on Crisman Road at U.S. 20 around 10:30 a.m. Wednesday waiting for a traffic light when the driver in front of him twice threw small pieces of paper out of his window.

The officer stopped the driver, identified as Patrick Goodson, 26, with both Portage and Highland addresses, who admitted to throwing out empty sugar packages after purchasing a coffee.

"Patrick stated his girlfriend (seated in the front passenger seat) ... had yelled at him for littering," police said.

Goodson said his driver's license was suspended and both he and his girlfriend denied there were any drugs in the vehicle, which police said had several air fresheners throughout.

Police said they found a white powdery substance and half a gram of marijuana in a backpack in the vehicle, along with $608 in cash, a small black scale and lighters.

Goodson told the officer the powder was cocaine cut with Tylenol, which he knew "due to the taste," police said. Police later confirmed it contained cocaine.