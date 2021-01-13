Littering motorist nabbed with nearly 11 pounds of marijuana, Porter County police say

VALPARAISO — An out-of-town motorist with a fishy story led to the discovery of nearly 11 pounds of marijuana in his vehicle, according to Porter County police.

Andi Likaj, 26, of Massachusetts, was taken into custody shortly before noon Tuesday on a felony count of dealing marijuana, police said.

A county police officer said he was patrolling a local stretch of the Indiana Toll Road as part of the Porter County Highway Interdiction Team when he saw the driver of a gray Jeep Compass throw a lit cigarette out of his window.

The officer stopped the vehicle, and the driver, identified as Likaj, told him he had flown from Boston to Chicago to visit a cousin, but he was unable to recall where in the city his cousin lived, according to the incident report.

When asked why he was driving rather than flying back home, Likaj reportedly said he wanted to "take a drive" and planned to stop and visit other cousins in Connecticut. He said his rental vehicle was due back in Boston the next morning and said he was travelling without luggage, police said.

Likaj also said he was unemployed, according to police.