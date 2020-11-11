'Little vial of coke' turned out to be 8 grams, police say following Valparaiso arrest

VALPARAISO — A Griffith man upset that he was taken to jail over a "small amount" of cocaine turned out to have a little more than 8 grams, according to Porter County police.

Christopher Brookhart, 38, faces a felony count of possessing cocaine, according to the incident report.

A county police officer said he was patrolling along U.S. 30 when at 12:10 a.m. Wednesday he saw an eastbound Chevrolet Cavalier commit several traffic violations.

He stopped the vehicle near Ind. 49, and Brookhart said he and a female passenger were heading home to Griffith and had been at a local bar, police said.

During a sobriety test, police said they found a vial containing white powder in Brookhart's front pants pocket that he identified as "a little vial of coke."

"Christopher became very agitated that he was going to jail over a small amount of cocaine," the report stated.

The female passenger was allowed to go home after a ride arrived, police said.

