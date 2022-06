Loads of tires dumped in Chesterton nature preserve, creek

CHESTERTON — An popular Chesterton nature preserve and creek was illegally littered by mounds of tires, officials said.

On Thursday night a large truckload of tires was dumped off the bridge and into the Coffee Creek Watershed Preserve and Coffee Creek, according to an announcement by the preserve staff.

Photos show piles of tires in the water and near the creek shoreline. The staff reported the incident to the Chesterton Police Department and town officials.

Those with information that might help the investigation are asked to call the Chesterton Police Department, which has a non-emergency number of 219-926-1136.

"We will work to have the tires cleaned up as soon as possible," the staff said.

