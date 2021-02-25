Local police to increase patrols through March for traffic safety campaign

A separate report by NHTSA showed that more road users engaged in risky behaviors in 2020, including speeding or driving intoxicated, and that fewer drivers wore seat belts, police said.

"We’re seeing an uptick in dangerous driving during the pandemic, and it’s very concerning,” said Devon McDonald, ICJI Executive Director. "That’s why we’re pulling out all the stops this March to reverse that trend and encourage safe driving behavior. Preventing loss of life is our top priority."

Activities such as speeding, tailgating and disregarding traffic signals are all illegal and are considered examples of dangerous driving, police said.

In Indiana, it is illegal for anyone to drive with a blood alcohol concentration of .08 or higher. Drivers under 21 caught driving with a BAC of .02 or higher could be fined or have their license suspended for up to one year.

To avoid the potential for legal fees and criminal charges, police recommend that drivers slow down and follow all posted speed limits, never drive impaired and plan on getting a sober driver to take them home, do not tailgate or drive aggressively, avoid looking at their phone behind the wheel or any other forms of distracted driving and utilizing their seatbelts.