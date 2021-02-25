Local police to increase patrols through March for traffic safety campaign

LAKE COUNTY — Local law enforcement will be cracking down on dangerous and impaired driving in the coming weeks as part of a statewide traffic safety campaign.
From Friday until March 21, police will conduct high-visibility, zero tolerance patrols intended to deter people from driving aggressively, over the speed limit or under the influence of drugs or alcohol.
Patrols are funded by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration through an Indiana Criminal Justice Institute grant.
Participating agencies include the Gary, Highland, Hobart, Merrillville and Winfield police departments and Indiana State Police.
Authorities noted that dangerous and impaired driving is a persistent issue, especially around events deemed "high-risk" such as St. Patrick's Day and the NCAA Tournament.
Police are urging the public to behave responsibly regardless of how they celebrate. That means slowing down, buckling up and not driving after drinking.
Preliminary data from the federal safety agency shows that, during 2020, overall traffic fatalities increased by about 4.6% nationwide, although miles traveled decreased by about 14.5% through September months.
A total of 850 traffic fatalities were reported in Indiana during 2020, making it the third-highest year for traffic fatalities in the past decade, ICJI reported.
A separate report by NHTSA showed that more road users engaged in risky behaviors in 2020, including speeding or driving intoxicated, and that fewer drivers wore seat belts, police said.
"We’re seeing an uptick in dangerous driving during the pandemic, and it’s very concerning,” said Devon McDonald, ICJI Executive Director. "That’s why we’re pulling out all the stops this March to reverse that trend and encourage safe driving behavior. Preventing loss of life is our top priority."
Activities such as speeding, tailgating and disregarding traffic signals are all illegal and are considered examples of dangerous driving, police said.
In Indiana, it is illegal for anyone to drive with a blood alcohol concentration of .08 or higher. Drivers under 21 caught driving with a BAC of .02 or higher could be fined or have their license suspended for up to one year.
To avoid the potential for legal fees and criminal charges, police recommend that drivers slow down and follow all posted speed limits, never drive impaired and plan on getting a sober driver to take them home, do not tailgate or drive aggressively, avoid looking at their phone behind the wheel or any other forms of distracted driving and utilizing their seatbelts.
For more information, visit www.nhtsa.gov/campaign/drive-sober.