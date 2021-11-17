Local state troopers recognized for saving lives, protecting Region interstates

Troopers from the Indiana State Police Lowell Post were honored in an annual awards ceremony.
The officers were recognized for their dedication, lifesaving actions and service to ISP on Friday, where Trooper John Landowski was presented the 2020 Trooper of the District Award for the Lowell Post.
Landowski was selected by his command staff for his dedication, traffic and criminal enforcement, community involvement and other services performed for the department beyond normal expectations, said ISP Sgt. Glen Fifield.
Landowski, who has served ISP for five years, primarily patrols Lake County and wears many hats. He is a member of ISP's Crash Reconstruction Team and Mobile Field Force Unit and he is a field training officer, background investigator and certified truck inspector.
In 2020, Landowski had over 1,000 traffic contacts, made 62 criminal arrests, covered 120 vehicle crashes and responded to more than 600 police service calls.
The Lifesaving Award was presented to Trooper William Stancy, who has worked at ISP for seven years. Stancy's recognition was for an incident on June 12, 2020.
Stancy was responding to a multiple vehicle crash on Interstate 80/94 at the 4 mile-marker in Hammond when he found a severely injured motorcyclist with a fractured leg. Stancy immediately applied a combat action tourniquet to the cyclist’s leg and gave the victim first aid as medics were en route.
The District O.W.I. Award was presented to Trooper Dennis Griffin and Trooper Israel Rosillo for their dedication to combating drunken driving. Griffin and Rosillo each garnered 110 impaired driving arrests in 2020.
Trooper Alaa Hamed and Griffin were both awarded the Combat Action Award for their quick actions on June 12, 2020. Griffin also received the Purple Heart Award for what happened that day.
Hamed and Griffin were involved in a police-action shooting involving armed suspects who stole a vehicle in Jasper County, Fifield said. There was a police chase, in which a suspect got out of the stolen vehicle and began to shoot at state police with a rifle, he said.
Hamed returned fire with a rifle and struck the suspect. During the exchange of gunfire, the suspect shot Griffin and also struck Hamed’s squad car, Fifield said. Griffin has since made a full recovery.
“I am very proud of the work of not only these outstanding troopers, but all the troopers at the Lowell Post," Commander of the Lowell Post, Lt. Terry Gose, said. "Our communities are, without question, safer thanks to the efforts put forth by these individual troopers.”