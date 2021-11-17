Local state troopers recognized for saving lives, protecting Region interstates

Troopers from the Indiana State Police Lowell Post were honored in an annual awards ceremony.

The officers were recognized for their dedication, lifesaving actions and service to ISP on Friday, where Trooper John Landowski was presented the 2020 Trooper of the District Award for the Lowell Post.

Landowski was selected by his command staff for his dedication, traffic and criminal enforcement, community involvement and other services performed for the department beyond normal expectations, said ISP Sgt. Glen Fifield.

Landowski, who has served ISP for five years, primarily patrols Lake County and wears many hats. He is a member of ISP's Crash Reconstruction Team and Mobile Field Force Unit and he is a field training officer, background investigator and certified truck inspector.

In 2020, Landowski had over 1,000 traffic contacts, made 62 criminal arrests, covered 120 vehicle crashes and responded to more than 600 police service calls.

The Lifesaving Award was presented to Trooper William Stancy, who has worked at ISP for seven years. Stancy's recognition was for an incident on June 12, 2020.