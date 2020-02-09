Lock it up: Police warn drivers to take precautions to prevent auto thefts

As Gary police continue to investigate the shooting death of a man who confronted someone stealing his car, authorities across northern Lake County are warning drivers not to leave idling cars unlocked and never confront a potential auto thief.
Law enforcement officials are aware of groups, mainly made up of juveniles, that are targeting vehicles left unlocked outside gas stations and businesses across the Region, Gary police Cmdr. Jack Hamady said.
Hamady said the shooting death of Victor M. Diaz, 44, of Gary, in December remains under investigation, but the case is a good example of why drivers should never attempt to confront a car thief.
Car owners may think they're confronting one person, but they actually may be dealing with four or five suspects, Hamady said.
The situation quickly can turn deadly if the suspects have guns.
In another recent case, Gary Councilman Ronald Brewer was arrested after tracking his red 2007 Lexus — which was stolen in September after he left it idling outside a Gary gas station — to East Chicago and allegedly shot at several teens he found in the car Sept. 22.
Brewer was later charged with kidnapping on allegations he took a 14-year-old boy at gunpoint to Gary instead of allowing police to handle the situation.
Brewer pleaded not guilty, and his attorney, Scott King, has said he doesn't see a legal basis for the most serious of Brewer's charges.
Hammond police took six vehicle theft reports within a few days in January and issued a warning to vehicle owners.
Despite the cold weather, cars never should be left running and unattended, Lt. Steven Kellogg said.
Vehicles should be locked at all times, and spare keys should not be left inside.
Valuables such as phones, purses and tablets should be removed, and drivers should avoid parking in dimly lit areas.
East Chicago Deputy Police Chief Jose Rivera said his department has taken a few reports for vehicles stolen after people left keys inside while the car was warming up or pushed a start button and left the car unoccupied and running.
"My advice would be to purchase a remote start for your vehicle," Rivera said. "If you start your vehicle with a remote start and someone attempts to steal the vehicle, the vehicle will cut off automatically once you attempt to put it in gear without the keys inside."
Vehicle owners with push-button start systems should keep in mind that vehicles can be driven without keys once started, so vehicles should not be left unattended while idling, he said.
Hammond police recommended purchasing an anti-theft system.
"Thieves are reluctant to steal vehicles if they know the cars can be recovered quickly," Kellogg said.