Lock it up: Police warn drivers to take precautions to prevent auto thefts

Brewer pleaded not guilty, and his attorney, Scott King, has said he doesn't see a legal basis for the most serious of Brewer's charges.

Hammond police took six vehicle theft reports within a few days in January and issued a warning to vehicle owners.

Despite the cold weather, cars never should be left running and unattended, Lt. Steven Kellogg said.

Vehicles should be locked at all times, and spare keys should not be left inside.

Valuables such as phones, purses and tablets should be removed, and drivers should avoid parking in dimly lit areas.

East Chicago Deputy Police Chief Jose Rivera said his department has taken a few reports for vehicles stolen after people left keys inside while the car was warming up or pushed a start button and left the car unoccupied and running.

"My advice would be to purchase a remote start for your vehicle," Rivera said. "If you start your vehicle with a remote start and someone attempts to steal the vehicle, the vehicle will cut off automatically once you attempt to put it in gear without the keys inside."