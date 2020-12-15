LOFS says it will 'vigorously resist' police impersonation charges, denies any wrongdoing

CROWN POINT — The Lakes of the Four Seasons Board of Directors said they plan to fight accusations after felony charges were filed against two guards and the homeowner's association.
On Tuesday, the Lakes of the Four Seasons posted on its Facebook page the board of directors has been made aware of the charges, and its attorneys have been "instructed to vigorously resist these charges."
The board said due to the pandemic, it is unlikely a court hearing will happen in the near future but will update community members as the cases proceed.
"Obviously, we do not agree that the POA and the two officers have done anything wrong," the board wrote in the Facebook post.
Nearly two years after a criminal probe was initiated, the Lake County prosecutor's office filed level 6 felony charges Dec. 7 against Lakes of the Four Seasons Property Owners Association and its security workers, Adam L. Wood, 21, of South Haven, and Michael R. Almada, 23, of Portage. The charges allege impersonation of police officers.
Two years ago, state police investigators raided the security building at the main entrance of the gated community, located near Winfield.
At the time, sources with knowledge of the probe said it was, in part, an investigation into impersonation of public servants and other potential criminal offenses related to traffic stops made by Four Seasons security guards.
A source with knowledge of the investigation confirmed the warrants were being served on Lakes of the Four Seasons security as part of a probe into reports of drunken driving and other traffic offenses that weren’t reported to state or local authorities.
In some cases, motorists driving on the private roadways of the gated subdivision were reportedly pulled over, detained and even assessed fines ranging into the hundreds of dollars, payable to the homeowners' association, the source said.
In a number of cases, security guards allowed allegedly drunken drivers to find other means of transportation home after being pulled over, the source said.
The Lake County Sheriff's Department handles all calls for service, including misdemeanor traffic offenses such as reckless driving, driving while suspended or operating while intoxicated, Sheriff Oscar Martinez said.
"We cannot enforce violations like disregarding stop signs or parking violations, because there is no agreement (for the department to provide security within Lakes of the Four Seasons)," he said.
More than two years ago, the state revoked the Lakes of the Fours Seasons security force's emergency vehicle authorization. But earlier this year, two of its security workers pulled over a 15-year-old driver while using marked vehicles and wearing uniforms, then chased the boy when he fled, court records allege.
Lake County sheriff's police, who routinely patrol the gated community as part of a district, were not notified of the alleged traffic stop or chase until the fleeing vehicle crashed through the gate, records state.
The security guards' cases are being facilitated by Lake Superior Court and the initial hearings are scheduled for Jan. 15.
Alexander Marshall
Allen Howard
Andrzej Tylka
Aniya Harris
Ariyan Nickles
Ashton Trice
Austin James Sanders
Bruce Mickael Leipart
Christian Green
Daniel Galloway
Daniel James Boyer
Darian Cooper
David Jagla
David Michael Clark
Deandre Jackson
Deandre Mosely
Deauntre Lester
Delta Wilder
Deshawn Thompson
Devonte Green
Efrain Rodriguez
Eric Colley
Eva Smith
Francisco Jesus Tequimila
Gary Powell
Gilbert Montoya
Gregory Gordon Ward
Jeffrey Toth
Jennifer Kunz
Jeremy Hampton
Jermille Bilal
Jose Valdez
Joseph Trembinski
Joshua Mackey
Juan Gutierrez
Kalad Jamal Makhlouf
Kalon Brandon
Kayla Davis
Kyum Gillis
Luay Atieh
Mark Coleman
Marlin Bullard
Mathew Lukasik
Meagan Anne Boersma
Michael Flores
Michael Valadez
Miguel Rodriguez
Molly Perez
Richard Braun
Rodney Steven Perry Jr.
Scott Donald Hansen
Tashonda Sashington
Teresa Blue
Terrence Barnes
Thapelo Khoabane
Theodore Jackson
Toraus Eason
Vincent Burns
Zsa Zsa Banks
Darius Ra'Shawn McCoy
Felipa Corral
Janessa Lynn McKinley
Jessica Erin Branik
Laurence Wince-Smith
Lori Ann Cooper
Maurice Andrew Turner
Michael Stephen McGinnis Jr.
Reginald Laverne Lipscomb
Robert Daniel Rodriguez
Shawn Thomas Silver
Daniel Brian Skonieczny
Steve Cichy
Steve Winifrey Smith
Timothy David Heeringa
John P. Mancilla
Miguel Manzano
Sergio Martinez-Rodriguez
Blake R. O'Neil
Brock T. Peart
Austin James Sanders
Al Matthew Sepulveda
Cameron Valenclay Simmons
Shaquille Hill Thompson
Gage Abramson-Lambert
Joshua Bruce Unland
Nathaniel David Alicea
Skylar Arianna Walls
Deontae James Williams
Terell Ates
Tessa Paige Baumgartner
Romello Leshun Berry
Steven Michael Boyd II
Nikola Colovic
Keith Allan Durbin
Kevin Shawn Dyer
Frederick Lavell Fenderson
Richard William Gale
Kevin Christopher Gibbons
Anthony Theo Glenn
Timothy R. Griggs
Karem Mahmud Ihweih
Joseph Charles Balas
Michael Boyd II
Elizabeth Ann Cohen
Melody Dean
Robert Dale Eskew
Mike Everett Glinsey Jr.
Stewart L. Jackson
Neal Glenn Kallay
Jeremiah R. Lipscomb
Francesca Spring Olavarria
Michael Todd Paul
James Martin Purnell
Michael Philip Sisiliano
Alexander Ann Becich
Anthony Soloman Moss
Austin Leonard Williams
Brandon James Mihalik
Brian Louis Ward
Oscar Saul Castro
Jason Wesolek
Joshua James Jordan
La Veras Demere Jefferson
Leah Jeanne Hasza
Michael Anthony Manhatton
Michael G. Dragash
Roberto Paul Cruz
Stephen L. Russell
Joshua Adam Bedford
Lorenzo Vonell Bonds
Ajene Bomani Dunbar
Nyssa Lynn Wistrom Brodman
Ezra Nathaniel Edwards
James Adom Collins
James Dennis Coffman
Robert Dillon Cloud
Jamiel Anthony Powell
Jarrell Kewon Harmon
Kevin Dawaun Johnson
Nydia Myrna Chambers
Derrick Evans
Randall Allan Hearn
Raul Quezada Jr.
Rebecca Anne Wasserman
Willie James Tyron Irvin
Richard Donnell Tate III
Susan Janet Lindberg
Yaw Dei Appiah
Dillon Kenlee Johnson
Robert M. McGreal
Antonia Lashae Mosley
Lynsey Marie Nagel
Griffin Paul Roubideaux
Christian Saavedra
Zathera Desean Stewart
Jesse M. Villarreal
Porche Ward
Shawanna Moneka Wilburn
Jodeci Da Von Williams
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.