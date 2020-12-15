LOFS says it will 'vigorously resist' police impersonation charges, denies any wrongdoing

CROWN POINT — The Lakes of the Four Seasons Board of Directors said they plan to fight accusations after felony charges were filed against two guards and the homeowner's association.

On Tuesday, the Lakes of the Four Seasons posted on its Facebook page the board of directors has been made aware of the charges, and its attorneys have been "instructed to vigorously resist these charges."

The board said due to the pandemic, it is unlikely a court hearing will happen in the near future but will update community members as the cases proceed.

"Obviously, we do not agree that the POA and the two officers have done anything wrong," the board wrote in the Facebook post.

Nearly two years after a criminal probe was initiated, the Lake County prosecutor's office filed level 6 felony charges Dec. 7 against Lakes of the Four Seasons Property Owners Association and its security workers, Adam L. Wood, 21, of South Haven, and Michael R. Almada, 23, of Portage. The charges allege impersonation of police officers.

Two years ago, state police investigators raided the security building at the main entrance of the gated community, located near Winfield.