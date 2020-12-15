 Skip to main content
LOFS says it will 'vigorously resist' police impersonation charges, denies any wrongdoing
CROWN POINT — The Lakes of the Four Seasons Board of Directors said they plan to fight accusations after felony charges were filed against two guards and the homeowner's association.  

On Tuesday, the Lakes of the Four Seasons posted on its Facebook page the board of directors has been made aware of the charges, and its attorneys have been "instructed to vigorously resist these charges."

The board said due to the pandemic, it is unlikely a court hearing will happen in the near future but will update community members as the cases proceed.

"Obviously, we do not agree that the POA and the two officers have done anything wrong," the board wrote in the Facebook post.

Nearly two years after a criminal probe was initiated, the Lake County prosecutor's office filed level 6 felony charges Dec. 7 against Lakes of the Four Seasons Property Owners Association and its security workers, Adam L. Wood, 21, of South Haven, and Michael R. Almada, 23, of Portage. The charges allege impersonation of police officers.

Felony charges filed against LOFS, 2 security workers alleging they're impersonating police

Indiana State Police investigators raid the Lakes of the Four Seasons security force's main office just before 9 a.m. Nov. 10, 2018.

Two years ago, state police investigators raided the security building at the main entrance of the gated community, located near Winfield.

At the time, sources with knowledge of the probe said it was, in part, an investigation into impersonation of public servants and other potential criminal offenses related to traffic stops made by Four Seasons security guards.

A source with knowledge of the investigation confirmed the warrants were being served on Lakes of the Four Seasons security as part of a probe into reports of drunken driving and other traffic offenses that weren’t reported to state or local authorities.

In some cases, motorists driving on the private roadways of the gated subdivision were reportedly pulled over, detained and even assessed fines ranging into the hundreds of dollars, payable to the homeowners' association, the source said.

In a number of cases, security guards allowed allegedly drunken drivers to find other means of transportation home after being pulled over, the source said.

The Lake County Sheriff's Department handles all calls for service, including misdemeanor traffic offenses such as reckless driving, driving while suspended or operating while intoxicated, Sheriff Oscar Martinez said.

"We cannot enforce violations like disregarding stop signs or parking violations, because there is no agreement (for the department to provide security within Lakes of the Four Seasons)," he said.

More than two years ago, the state revoked the Lakes of the Fours Seasons security force's emergency vehicle authorization. But earlier this year, two of its security workers pulled over a 15-year-old driver while using marked vehicles and wearing uniforms, then chased the boy when he fled, court records allege.

Lake County sheriff's police, who routinely patrol the gated community as part of a district, were not notified of the alleged traffic stop or chase until the fleeing vehicle crashed through the gate, records state.

The security guards' cases are being facilitated by Lake Superior Court and the initial hearings are scheduled for Jan. 15. 

